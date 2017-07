Saudi aggression jets strike Jawf [08/يوليو/2017]

JAWF, July 8 (Saba) – Saudi fighter jets waged three raids against Ham areas in Moton district and two raids on al-Masllob district of al-Jawf province overnight, a security official told Saba on Saturday.



The Mercenaries' artillery, meanwhile, targeted citizens' houses and farms in the districts .





Mona.M/zak

SABA