10 Yemeni people sustain serious injuries in fresh US-Saudi airstrikes [06/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 6 (Saba)--At least ten people sustained serious injuries in hysterical US-Saudi airstrikes in the district of Al-Haimah Al-Kharijiyah in the governorate of Sanaa on Wednesday, said Mohammed Al-Ashwal, head of the local healthcare office.



US-Saudi warplanes carried out 13 airstrikes in the Wadi Siham area in the district that also damaged properties and farms, a local security source said.



Moreover, US-Saudi warplanes conducted dozens of airstrikes in the cities of Saada, Taiz, Marib, Jawf and Hodeida on Wednesday, a military source said.



Separately, the Yemeni army and the popular committees attacked several military bases in the Saudi border city of Jazan killing Saudi soldiers and destroying their positions and equipment, a military source said.





FR/zak

Saba