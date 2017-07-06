ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 06 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 01:32:50م
العدو السعودي ومرتزقته يتكبدون خسائر فادحة خلال الساعات الماضية
تكبد العدو السعودي ومرتزقته خسائر فادحة في الأرواح والعتاد في عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية خلال الساعات الماضية.
كوريا الشمالية: صاروخ امس هديتنا للاميركيين في عيد استقلالهم
أعلن زعيم كوريا الشمالية كيم جونغ-اون أن التجربة الناجحة وغير المسبوقة التي أجرتها بلاده امس الثلاثاء على إطلاق صاروخ بالستي عابر للقارات هي “هدية” للأميركيين في عيد استقلالهم واصفا إياهم بألفاظ نابية.
تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة في البنك المركزي بصنعاء
جرى اليوم في البنك المركزي اليمني بصنعاء تحليل عروض شراء أذون الخزانة التنافسية للمزاد رقم ( 1004 ) بقيمة 169 ملياراً و 979 مليوناً و780 ألف ريال للآجال الثلاثة (91، 182، 364) يوماً .
سحب قرعة كأس العالم للناشئين لكرة القدم يوم الجمعة المقبل في مومباي
تجرى يوم الجمعة المقبل في مدينة مومباي الهندية قرعة كأس العالم للناشئين تحت 17 عاماً 2017 التي تقام خلال شهر أكتوبر المقبل في الهند بمشاركة 24 منتخباً حيث تتمثل قارة آسيا بخمسة منتخبات إلى جانب الهند المضيفة كل من العراق واليابان وإيران وكوريا الشمالية.
آخر الأخبار:
وزير الصحة يتفقد مرضى الكوليرا بمركز آزال ومجمع علي عبد المغني
النفط يرتفع مع تراجع مخزونات أمريكا لكن الأسعار تظل ضعيفة
أشعة الشمس فوق البنفسجية تؤثر على بنية الحمض النووي
طيران العدوان يشن أربع غارات على المعهد المهني في اللحية بالحديدة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
10 Yemeni people sustain serious injuries in fresh US-Saudi airstrikes
[06/يوليو/2017]
SANAA, July 6 (Saba)--At least ten people sustained serious injuries in hysterical US-Saudi airstrikes in the district of Al-Haimah Al-Kharijiyah in the governorate of Sanaa on Wednesday, said Mohammed Al-Ashwal, head of the local healthcare office.

US-Saudi warplanes carried out 13 airstrikes in the Wadi Siham area in the district that also damaged properties and farms, a local security source said.

Moreover, US-Saudi warplanes conducted dozens of airstrikes in the cities of Saada, Taiz, Marib, Jawf and Hodeida on Wednesday, a military source said.

Separately, the Yemeni army and the popular committees attacked several military bases in the Saudi border city of Jazan killing Saudi soldiers and destroying their positions and equipment, a military source said.


FR/zak
Saba
