آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 05 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 11:02:28م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يستقبل المنسق المقيم للأمم المتحدة في اليمن
استقبل الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم المنسق المقيم للأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية في اليمن جيمي ماكجولدريك.
كوريا الشمالية: صاروخ امس هديتنا للاميركيين في عيد استقلالهم
أعلن زعيم كوريا الشمالية كيم جونغ-اون أن التجربة الناجحة وغير المسبوقة التي أجرتها بلاده امس الثلاثاء على إطلاق صاروخ بالستي عابر للقارات هي “هدية” للأميركيين في عيد استقلالهم واصفا إياهم بألفاظ نابية.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط إلى أكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين الى اكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل .. مستأنفه بذلك أطول موجة صعود فيما يزيد على خمسة أعوام بعدما أشارت بيانات إلى تقلص الإنتاج الأمريكي.
سحب قرعة كأس العالم للناشئين لكرة القدم يوم الجمعة المقبل في مومباي
تجرى يوم الجمعة المقبل في مدينة مومباي الهندية قرعة كأس العالم للناشئين تحت 17 عاماً 2017 التي تقام خلال شهر أكتوبر المقبل في الهند بمشاركة 24 منتخباً حيث تتمثل قارة آسيا بخمسة منتخبات إلى جانب الهند المضيفة كل من العراق واليابان وإيران وكوريا الشمالية.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army controls sites in Taiz
[05/يوليو/2017] TAIZ, July 05 (Saba) – The army and popular forces managed on Wednesday to control the US-Saudi mercenaries' sites in Haifan district in Taiz province.

A military official told Saba that the army and popular forces controlled a number of sites in a unique military operation in the district.

The missile forces of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries'' gatherings in al-Khazan hill in Haifan.

The artillery of the army and popular forces pounded a gatherings of the mercenaries' north Nabetha Mount in Mawza'a district.

The official said that it has been destroyed a military vehicle east of Mocha district.
Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged six air raids on al-Bareh area and al-Waze'yah interjunction.

HA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية نهم
[05/يوليو/2017]
10 جرحى جراء غارات العدوان الهستيرية على الحيمة الخارجية
[05/يوليو/2017]
إرتفاع غارات طيران العدوان على الحيمة الخارجية إلى 13 غارة
[05/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على مديريتي بني مطر والحيمة الخارجية
[05/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مناطق متفرقة بصعدة
[05/يوليو/2017]
