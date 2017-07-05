Army controls sites in Taiz [05/يوليو/2017] TAIZ, July 05 (Saba) – The army and popular forces managed on Wednesday to control the US-Saudi mercenaries' sites in Haifan district in Taiz province.



A military official told Saba that the army and popular forces controlled a number of sites in a unique military operation in the district.



The missile forces of the army and popular forces targeted Saudi-paid mercenaries'' gatherings in al-Khazan hill in Haifan.



The artillery of the army and popular forces pounded a gatherings of the mercenaries' north Nabetha Mount in Mawza'a district.



The official said that it has been destroyed a military vehicle east of Mocha district.

Meanwhile, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes waged six air raids on al-Bareh area and al-Waze'yah interjunction.



Saba