Aggression warplanes wage 5 airstrikes on Marib [05/يوليو/2017]



MARIB, July 5 (Saba) – US-backed Saudi aggression coalition warplanes launched five air strikes on Serwah district overnight, an official told Saba on Wednesday.

The strikes targeted Marthad mountain, Hilan mountain and Wadi Rabiya valley.





