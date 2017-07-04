ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 05 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 12:10:32ص
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يعقد لقاءً مع هيئة رئاسة مجلس النواب ورؤساء اللجان والكتل البرلمانية
ثمن الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى ونائبه الدكتور قاسم لبوزة مواقف هيئة رئاسة مجلس النواب ورؤساء اللجان والكتل البرلمانية بالمحافظات وجهودهم في رص الصفوف وتوحيدها للدفاع عن الشعب اليمني ومواجهة العدوان وحصاره الجائر على البلاد.
الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يعتقل24 فلسطينيا في الضفة والقدس المحتلة
شنت قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي، فجر اليوم الثلاثاء، حملة مداهمة واعتقالات واسعة في صفوف المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة حيث اعتقلت 16مواطنا فلسطينيا في انحاء متفرقة من الضفة الغربية كما اعتقلت ثمانية مواطنين مقدسيين في القدس المحتلة.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط إلى أكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين الى اكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل .. مستأنفه بذلك أطول موجة صعود فيما يزيد على خمسة أعوام بعدما أشارت بيانات إلى تقلص الإنتاج الأمريكي.
اليمني القرناص يحقق فوزه الأول في بطولة آسيا لشباب الملاكمة بتايلاند
حقق لاعب منتخب اليمن للملاكمة شعيل القرناص اليوم، أول فوز له في بطولة آسيا للملاكمة لفئة الشباب المقامة حالياً في العاصمة التايلاندية بانكوك.
آخر الأخبار:
إطلاق صاروخين اورغان على تجمعات للجنود السعوديين في معسكر الداير بعسير 
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
استهداف تجمع لمرتزقة العدوان في كرش بلحج
قصف صاروخي يستهدف تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان بنقيل الخشبة بالضالع
FM meets UN Resident Coordinator in Sana'a
[04/يوليو/2017] SANA'A, July 04 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Thursday with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Yemen Mr. Jimmy McGoldrick.

The minister and the UN official discussed a number of aspects of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and various United Nations organizations.

The Minister affirmed the commitment of the National Salvation Government to provide all facilities to all international organizations operating in Yemen, which play a great humanitarian role in alleviating the suffering and providing the necessary humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people suffering from the barbaric aggression and illegal land, air and sea blockade, including the outbreak Cholera, acute malnutrition and delay access to medicines as well as medicines for chronic diseases.

The Minister reiterated his call to all international media to come to Yemen to see the reality of the situation and to take note of the worsening humanitarian situation in the country.

He also welcomed the field visits of the leaders of United Nations organizations, programs and agencies to areas of suffering in all humanitarian aspects in order to see the humanitarian tragedy in Yemen despite all the obstacles that the countries of aggression and its mercenaries seek to impose on the functioning of humanitarian organizations and their workers.

HA

Saba
