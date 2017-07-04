FM meets UN Resident Coordinator in Sana'a [04/يوليو/2017] SANA'A, July 04 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Thursday with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Yemen Mr. Jimmy McGoldrick.



The minister and the UN official discussed a number of aspects of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and various United Nations organizations.



The Minister affirmed the commitment of the National Salvation Government to provide all facilities to all international organizations operating in Yemen, which play a great humanitarian role in alleviating the suffering and providing the necessary humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people suffering from the barbaric aggression and illegal land, air and sea blockade, including the outbreak Cholera, acute malnutrition and delay access to medicines as well as medicines for chronic diseases.



The Minister reiterated his call to all international media to come to Yemen to see the reality of the situation and to take note of the worsening humanitarian situation in the country.



He also welcomed the field visits of the leaders of United Nations organizations, programs and agencies to areas of suffering in all humanitarian aspects in order to see the humanitarian tragedy in Yemen despite all the obstacles that the countries of aggression and its mercenaries seek to impose on the functioning of humanitarian organizations and their workers.



