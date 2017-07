Urgent: Supreme Political Council extends presidential term of al-Sammad [04/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 4 (Saba) – The supreme political council on Tuesday extended the presidential term of Saleh al-Sammad and his deputy Kasim Labozah to two new term in the presidency.



The resolution was taken based on the internal regulations of the council and approved by all council's members.





Zak

saba