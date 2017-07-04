At least 15 civilians killed in fresh US-Saudi air strikes on Mokha [04/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 4 (Saba) – At least fifteen civilians from one family were killed overnight when a US-backed Saudi warplanes hit their house in Yakhtil area of Mokha district, an official told Saba on Tuesday.

The attack took place late on Monday, killing seven children, seven women and a pregnant woman, said the official.

Several others were wounded from the air attack.

This is the latest in a series of air strikes against the Yemeni civilians by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes since March 2015.





