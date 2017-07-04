ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 04 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 05:31:27م
المجلس السياسي الأعلى يقر التمديد لرئيس المجلس ونائبه لفترتين رئاسيتين
أقر المجلس السياسي الأعلى التمديد لرئيس المجلس الأخ صالح الصماد و نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور قاسم لبوزة لدورتين رئاسيتين جديدتين وفقاً للائحة الداخلية للمجلس .
الاحتلال الاسرائيلي يعتقل24 فلسطينيا في الضفة والقدس المحتلة
شنت قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي، فجر اليوم الثلاثاء، حملة مداهمة واعتقالات واسعة في صفوف المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة حيث اعتقلت 16مواطنا فلسطينيا في انحاء متفرقة من الضفة الغربية كما اعتقلت ثمانية مواطنين مقدسيين في القدس المحتلة.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط إلى أكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين الى اكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل .. مستأنفه بذلك أطول موجة صعود فيما يزيد على خمسة أعوام بعدما أشارت بيانات إلى تقلص الإنتاج الأمريكي.
اليمني القرناص يحقق فوزه الأول في بطولة آسيا لشباب الملاكمة بتايلاند
حقق لاعب منتخب اليمن للملاكمة شعيل القرناص اليوم، أول فوز له في بطولة آسيا للملاكمة لفئة الشباب المقامة حالياً في العاصمة التايلاندية بانكوك.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
At least 15 civilians killed in fresh US-Saudi air strikes on Mokha
[04/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 4 (Saba) – At least fifteen civilians from one family were killed overnight when a US-backed Saudi warplanes hit their house in Yakhtil area of Mokha district, an official told Saba on Tuesday.
The attack took place late on Monday, killing seven children, seven women and a pregnant woman, said the official.
Several others were wounded from the air attack.
This is the latest in a series of air strikes against the Yemeni civilians by US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes since March 2015.


Zak
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[04/يوليو/2017]
[04/يوليو/2017]
[04/يوليو/2017]
[04/يوليو/2017]
[03/يوليو/2017]
