President meets PM minister [03/يوليو/2017] SANA'A, July 03 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met on Monday the Prime Minister AbdulAziz Bin Habtoor, Chairman of the national salvation government.



The meeting discussed what have been achieved to face the outbreak of Cholera as well as the problems resulted from the US-Saudi aggression on the country, especially targeting bridges in Hajjah province .



The also discussed the crisis of drinking water in the province resulted from due the crisis of diesel in the province with the presence of the first secretary of the province Hilal al-Sofi.



The meeting reviewed what have been done to face and solve social issues in the province as well as the situation of the integrally displaced persons.



HA



Saba