ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 03 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 07:28:09م
الكميم يؤدي اليمين الدستورية وزيراً للتخطيط والتعاون الدولي أمام رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى
أدى اليمين الدستورية أمام الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم عبد العزيز ناصر الكميم بمناسبة تعيينه وزيراً للتخطيط والتعاون الدولي.
كوريا الشمالية تعلن قدرة صواريخها على إصابة أي نقطة في العالم
حذّرت كوريا الشمالية اليوم الاثنين من أن صواريخها قادرة على إصابة أي مكان في العالم.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط إلى أكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين الى اكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل .. مستأنفه بذلك أطول موجة صعود فيما يزيد على خمسة أعوام بعدما أشارت بيانات إلى تقلص الإنتاج الأمريكي.
اليمني القرناص يحقق فوزه الأول في بطولة آسيا لشباب الملاكمة بتايلاند
حقق لاعب منتخب اليمن للملاكمة شعيل القرناص اليوم، أول فوز له في بطولة آسيا للملاكمة لفئة الشباب المقامة حالياً في العاصمة التايلاندية بانكوك.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة جهود مكافحة الكوليرا بمديرية همدان بصنعاء
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على محافظة عمران
مناقشة الترتيبات الخاصة بامتحانات الشهادة العامة بالمحويت
مقتل عشرة مسلحين من تنظيم (داعش) بكركوك شمال بغداد
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
President meets Interior Minister
[03/يوليو/2017] SANAA , July 03 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met on Monday with the minister of Interior Maj. Gen. Abdullah al-Qawsi and his Maj. Deputy Abdul Hakim al-Khaiwani.

The President praised the achievements of the security services and the staff of the Ministry in maintaining public security and maintaining tranquility and security of citizens and their interests.

He pointed out the importance of what have been achieved in strengthening the social partnership in maintaining social security and peace ; and integrating the roles between the different institutions of society and citizens in this regard.

The meeting discussed what were implemented in the process of integration between the security institutions and the popular committees and develop the expertise and capabilities of the employees of the security establishment, and improve the conditions of prisons and the care of its residents and meet their needs.

The meeting reviewed the plan of the Ministry of Interior to face emergencies and the current exceptional circumstances resulting from the US-Saudi aggression and the siege on Yemen and its repercussions at all levels.

HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على محافظة عمران
[03/يوليو/2017]
استشهاد 15 مواطنا في مجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان بمديرية المخا بتعز
[03/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف منزل مواطن بمديرية المخا بتعز
[03/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على مديرية بني مطر
[03/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[03/يوليو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by