President meets Interior Minister [03/يوليو/2017] SANAA , July 03 (Saba) – President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad met on Monday with the minister of Interior Maj. Gen. Abdullah al-Qawsi and his Maj. Deputy Abdul Hakim al-Khaiwani.



The President praised the achievements of the security services and the staff of the Ministry in maintaining public security and maintaining tranquility and security of citizens and their interests.



He pointed out the importance of what have been achieved in strengthening the social partnership in maintaining social security and peace ; and integrating the roles between the different institutions of society and citizens in this regard.



The meeting discussed what were implemented in the process of integration between the security institutions and the popular committees and develop the expertise and capabilities of the employees of the security establishment, and improve the conditions of prisons and the care of its residents and meet their needs.



The meeting reviewed the plan of the Ministry of Interior to face emergencies and the current exceptional circumstances resulting from the US-Saudi aggression and the siege on Yemen and its repercussions at all levels.



HA



Saba