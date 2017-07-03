Yemeni boxer Al-Qarnas wins 1st round of Asian Youth Boxing Championships [03/يوليو/2017]



BANGKOK, July 3 (Saba) - Yemen's boxer, Shuail Al-Qarnas won the first round at the Asian Confederation Youth Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

The boxer won over China's Taipei Yen in the opening day competition that involved 16 boxers from several Asian countries.

Al-Qarnas participated in the championships under supervision of the of the Yemeni Olympic Committee.

Boxer Al-Qarnas had obtained the gold medal in the Arab Boxing Championships for Youth that took place in the Egyptian capital Cairo in March.





Zak

saba