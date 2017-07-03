ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 03 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 07:28:09م
الكميم يؤدي اليمين الدستورية وزيراً للتخطيط والتعاون الدولي أمام رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى
أدى اليمين الدستورية أمام الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم عبد العزيز ناصر الكميم بمناسبة تعيينه وزيراً للتخطيط والتعاون الدولي.
كوريا الشمالية تعلن قدرة صواريخها على إصابة أي نقطة في العالم
حذّرت كوريا الشمالية اليوم الاثنين من أن صواريخها قادرة على إصابة أي مكان في العالم.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط إلى أكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين الى اكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل .. مستأنفه بذلك أطول موجة صعود فيما يزيد على خمسة أعوام بعدما أشارت بيانات إلى تقلص الإنتاج الأمريكي.
اليمني القرناص يحقق فوزه الأول في بطولة آسيا لشباب الملاكمة بتايلاند
حقق لاعب منتخب اليمن للملاكمة شعيل القرناص اليوم، أول فوز له في بطولة آسيا للملاكمة لفئة الشباب المقامة حالياً في العاصمة التايلاندية بانكوك.
  International
Yemeni boxer Al-Qarnas wins 1st round of Asian Youth Boxing Championships
[03/يوليو/2017]

BANGKOK, July 3 (Saba) - Yemen's boxer, Shuail Al-Qarnas won the first round at the Asian Confederation Youth Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.
The boxer won over China's Taipei Yen in the opening day competition that involved 16 boxers from several Asian countries.
Al-Qarnas participated in the championships under supervision of the of the Yemeni Olympic Committee.
Boxer Al-Qarnas had obtained the gold medal in the Arab Boxing Championships for Youth that took place in the Egyptian capital Cairo in March.


Zak
saba
