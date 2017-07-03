ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 03 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 07:28:09م
الكميم يؤدي اليمين الدستورية وزيراً للتخطيط والتعاون الدولي أمام رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى
أدى اليمين الدستورية أمام الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم عبد العزيز ناصر الكميم بمناسبة تعيينه وزيراً للتخطيط والتعاون الدولي.
كوريا الشمالية تعلن قدرة صواريخها على إصابة أي نقطة في العالم
حذّرت كوريا الشمالية اليوم الاثنين من أن صواريخها قادرة على إصابة أي مكان في العالم.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط إلى أكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين الى اكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل .. مستأنفه بذلك أطول موجة صعود فيما يزيد على خمسة أعوام بعدما أشارت بيانات إلى تقلص الإنتاج الأمريكي.
اليمني القرناص يحقق فوزه الأول في بطولة آسيا لشباب الملاكمة بتايلاند
حقق لاعب منتخب اليمن للملاكمة شعيل القرناص اليوم، أول فوز له في بطولة آسيا للملاكمة لفئة الشباب المقامة حالياً في العاصمة التايلاندية بانكوك.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة جهود مكافحة الكوليرا بمديرية همدان بصنعاء
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على محافظة عمران
مناقشة الترتيبات الخاصة بامتحانات الشهادة العامة بالمحويت
مقتل عشرة مسلحين من تنظيم (داعش) بكركوك شمال بغداد
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  International
President inspects cholera center in al-Sabeen hospital
[03/يوليو/2017]

SANAA, July 3 (Saba) – President of the supreme political council paid an inspection visit to the cholera center at al-Sabeen hospital here in downtown the capital.
The president was accompanied by the ministers of health and water.
The officials were briefed on health and care services provided to the infected patients.
The visit was taking place on Sunday.
According to the World Health Organization's latest statistics, the death toll from the cholera has reached 1,500 lives, and the suspected cases have increased up to 246,000 since late April.


AA/zak
Saba
  المزيد من (International)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على محافظة عمران
[03/يوليو/2017]
استشهاد 15 مواطنا في مجزرة جديدة لطيران العدوان بمديرية المخا بتعز
[03/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف منزل مواطن بمديرية المخا بتعز
[03/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن سلسلة غارات على مديرية بني مطر
[03/يوليو/2017]
طيران العدوان يشن ست غارات على مديرية صرواح بمأرب
[03/يوليو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by