President inspects cholera center in al-Sabeen hospital [03/يوليو/2017]



SANAA, July 3 (Saba) – President of the supreme political council paid an inspection visit to the cholera center at al-Sabeen hospital here in downtown the capital.

The president was accompanied by the ministers of health and water.

The officials were briefed on health and care services provided to the infected patients.

The visit was taking place on Sunday.

According to the World Health Organization's latest statistics, the death toll from the cholera has reached 1,500 lives, and the suspected cases have increased up to 246,000 since late April.





