Saudi air strikes hit Marib [03/يوليو/2017]



MARIB, July 3 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets waged six strikes on different areas of Marib province, a security official told Saba on Monday.



The strikes hit the areas of al Rabi'ah, Hilan, Al Makhdarah and Serwah Souk, causing heavy damage to properties of citizens, the official added.





