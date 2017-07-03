US-Saudi warplanes hit Saada, Jizan [03/يوليو/2017]



SAADA, July 3 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets launched 12 strikes on Saada and Jizan provinces, a security official told Saba on Monday.



The war planes hit a Ghurban area of Sakin district four times Al Dhaher district of Saada one time, as well as waged seven strikes on various areas of Jizan province.



Also, the Saudi aggression waged an artillery shelling on Al Raqu Souk, causing large losses in properties of citizens, the official added.





Saba