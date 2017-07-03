ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 03 - يوليو - 2017 الساعة 07:28:09م
الكميم يؤدي اليمين الدستورية وزيراً للتخطيط والتعاون الدولي أمام رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى
أدى اليمين الدستورية أمام الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى في القصر الجمهوري بصنعاء اليوم عبد العزيز ناصر الكميم بمناسبة تعيينه وزيراً للتخطيط والتعاون الدولي.
كوريا الشمالية تعلن قدرة صواريخها على إصابة أي نقطة في العالم
حذّرت كوريا الشمالية اليوم الاثنين من أن صواريخها قادرة على إصابة أي مكان في العالم.
إرتفاع أسعار النفط إلى أكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم الاثنين الى اكثر من 49 دولار للبرميل .. مستأنفه بذلك أطول موجة صعود فيما يزيد على خمسة أعوام بعدما أشارت بيانات إلى تقلص الإنتاج الأمريكي.
اليمني القرناص يحقق فوزه الأول في بطولة آسيا لشباب الملاكمة بتايلاند
حقق لاعب منتخب اليمن للملاكمة شعيل القرناص اليوم، أول فوز له في بطولة آسيا للملاكمة لفئة الشباب المقامة حالياً في العاصمة التايلاندية بانكوك.
آخر الأخبار:
مناقشة جهود مكافحة الكوليرا بمديرية همدان بصنعاء
طيران العدوان يشن سبع غارات على محافظة عمران
مناقشة الترتيبات الخاصة بامتحانات الشهادة العامة بالمحويت
مقتل عشرة مسلحين من تنظيم (داعش) بكركوك شمال بغداد
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi warplanes hit Saada, Jizan
[03/يوليو/2017]

SAADA, July 3 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi fighter jets launched 12 strikes on Saada and Jizan provinces, a security official told Saba on Monday.

The war planes hit a Ghurban area of Sakin district four times Al Dhaher district of Saada one time, as well as waged seven strikes on various areas of Jizan province.

Also, the Saudi aggression waged an artillery shelling on Al Raqu Souk, causing large losses in properties of citizens, the official added.


AA

Saba
