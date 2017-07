Army foils mercenaries' infiltration in Marib [02/يوليو/2017]



MARIB, July 2 (Saba) – The army and popular forces foiled an attempt of US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries to infiltrate toward Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



In the operation, several of the mercenaries were killed and injured when they tried to move toward Al Makhadarah area, the official explained.





AA

Saba