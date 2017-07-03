Missile forces hit gatherings of Saudi army in Jizan, Najran [02/يوليو/2017]



JIZAN, July 2 (Saba) – Missile and artillery units of the army and popular forces shelled gatherings of Saudi army and its mercenaries in Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The artillery shelling hit the gatherings and the mercenaries in military sites of al Adadih and Al Tawel in Jizan.



Also, the missile forces fired Katyusha rockets on other groups in Al Azah and Ras Al Makhrawq military sites in Najran, the official added.





AA

Saba