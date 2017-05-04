ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الخميس، 04 - مايو - 2017 الساعة 01:18:53م
قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحقق انتصارات في عدد من الجبهات خلال الساعات الماضية
حققت قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية انتصارات وتقدما ميدانيا في عدد من الجبهات الداخلية والحدود خلال الساعات الماضية دفاعا عن سيادة الوطن وكرامة شعبه .
بدأ التصويت في الانتخابات الجزائرية
تبدأ في وقت لاحق اليوم الانتخابات الجزائرية التي تعد الأولى من نوعها منذ تبني الجزائر لإصلاحات دستورية تهدف إلى توسع صلاحيات المجلس التشريعي التي تستمر لمدة خمسة أعوام.
ارتفاع أسعار النفط مع انخفاض المخزونات الأمريكية
ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم مع انخفاض في المخزونات الأمريكية في السوق .
وزير الشباب والرياضة يكرم الأبطال والمبرزين بدورة الألعاب المدرسية
كرم وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد، اليوم الأبطال والمبرزين بدورة الألعاب الرياضية المدرسية الأولى التي نظمها على مدى أسبوعين النادي الأهلي بصنعاء بالتعاون مع امانة العاصمة ومكتب التربية والتعليم وعدد من الشركات.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shells Saudi military bases in Najran
[04/مايو/2017]

NAJRAN, May 4, (Saba) – The rocketry and artillery units of the army and people's forces shelled a numbers of enemy Saudi military bases in Najran, a military officer told Saba on Thursday.

The national forces using rocketry and artillery shells targeted Alshabkah, al Khadra border crossing, Akifah camp, Esh military site and Al Hammad command.

The shelling inflicted heavy losses upon Saudi troops, bases and their military equipment.



Amal B./Zak
Saba
