Army shells Saudi military bases in Najran [04/مايو/2017]



NAJRAN, May 4, (Saba) – The rocketry and artillery units of the army and people's forces shelled a numbers of enemy Saudi military bases in Najran, a military officer told Saba on Thursday.



The national forces using rocketry and artillery shells targeted Alshabkah, al Khadra border crossing, Akifah camp, Esh military site and Al Hammad command.



The shelling inflicted heavy losses upon Saudi troops, bases and their military equipment.







Amal B./Zak

Saba