Army fires ballistic missile on Saudi-paid mercenaries in Nehm [04/مايو/2017]



MARIB, May 4 (Saba) – The army and people's forces fired a ballistic missile on gatherings of Saudi-backed Saudi-paid aggression coalition's mercenaries in Milh valley of Nehm directorate, a military officer told Saba on Thursday.



The rocket hit the target directly, inflicting heavy losses upon their ranks.





