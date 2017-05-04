Artillery hits Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib [04/مايو/2017]



MARIB, May 4 (Saba) – The army and people's forces fired artillery on a group of US-backed Saudi-paid aggression coalition's mercenaries in Al-Rabu'ah valley in Serwah directorate of Marib province, killing a number of mercenaries and injuring others, a military officer told Saba on Thursday.



Also, the national forces targeted the mercenaries' sites in nearby mountains in Nehm district, killing dozens and wounding others.





Amal B./Zak

