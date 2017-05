Some Saudi soldiers killed in Medi [03/مايو/2017]

MEDI, May 03 (Saba) – A military official told Saba on Wednesday that a number of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries, Sudanese, were killed in the north of Medi desert.



The army and popular forces thwarted an attempt of the Saudi soldiers and mercenaries to move towards the north of Medi, the official said.



HA







Saba