Army shoots dead three Saudi-paid mercenaries [03/مايو/2017] MAREB, May 03 (Saba) – At least three Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed on Wednesday in Serwah district of Mareb province.



A military official told Saba that a sniper unit of the army and popular forces shot dead three mercenaries in different sites of the district.



Meanwhile, the artillery of the army and popular forces pounded mercenaries' gatherings at Kawfal camp, causing direct injuries.

HA



Saba