FM meets Norwegian Secretary General of Norwegian Refugee Council



SANA'A, May 02 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Tuesday with the Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (SNRC) Jan Egeland and his accompanying delegation.



The meeting dealt with the difficult humanitarian situation in Yemen which was described by the United Nations as the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.



The Foreign Minister stressed that the Saudi-UAE aggression and the total siege against Yemen are the main causes of the disaster in the country.



The minister praised the Norwegian Refugee Council's stance in supporting of the humanitarian efforts of refugees and displaced people in Yemen.



He also highly valued the council's stance in which call to reopening Sana'a International Airport before commercial and civil shipping.



Egeland called on stopping the military operations on Yemen as being the main reason of the humanitarian disaster in the country, stressing that the political solution is the only way to end the suffering of the Yemeni people.



