آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 02 - مايو - 2017 الساعة 07:07:03م
رئيس الوزراء يستقبل وفد المجلس النرويجي للاجئين ويناقش معه جوانب التعاون في المجال الإنساني
استقبل رئيس مجلس الوزراء الدكتور عبد العزيز صالح بن حبتور، اليوم بصنعاء، وفد المجلس النرويجي للاجئين الذي يزور الجمهورية اليمنية حاليا برئاسة امينه العام جان آجلان.
اضراب الأسرى الفلسطينيين يدخل يومه السادس عشر.. واستشهاد الأسير المحرر مازن المغربي
دخل إضراب الأسرى المفتوح عن الطعام، اليوم الثلاثاء، يومهم السادس عشر على التوالي ضمن "إضراب الحرية والكرامة" منذ 17 ابريل 2017، وسط تواصل المسيرات والمهرجانات والفعاليات المحلية والدولية التضامنية معهم...
أسعار الذهب تستقر قرب أقل سعر في 3 أسابيع مع تراجع الطلب على الملاذات الآمنة
استقرت أسعار الذهب قرب أدنى مستوياتها في ثلاثة أسابيع اليوم الثلاثاء مع ارتفاع الأسهم وعوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بدعم من الطلب على الأصول العالية المخاطر ووصول الدولار لأعلى مستوياته في 6 أسابيع أمام الين.
وزير الشباب يناقش مع مفوضية كشافة أمانة العاصمة برنامج حملاتها الرمضانية
ناقش وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد خلال لقائه اليوم بمفوضية كشافة أمانة العاصمة برنامج أنشطة المفوضية خلال شهر رمضان المبارك.
آخر الأخبار:
وزارة الصحة تحذر من ظهور وباء الكوليرا في عدد من محافظات الجمهورية
بدء دورة في الإسعافات الأولية بالعاصمة صنعاء
يونيسيف: ارتفاع نسبة سوء التغذية الحاد وسط أطفال الصومال
نمو السياحة الحلال في ماليزيا
  Local
FM meets Norwegian Secretary General of Norwegian Refugee Council
[02/مايو/2017]

SANA'A, May 02 (Saba) - Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf met on Tuesday with the Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (SNRC) Jan Egeland and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting dealt with the difficult humanitarian situation in Yemen which was described by the United Nations as the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the Saudi-UAE aggression and the total siege against Yemen are the main causes of the disaster in the country.

The minister praised the Norwegian Refugee Council's stance in supporting of the humanitarian efforts of refugees and displaced people in Yemen.

He also highly valued the council's stance in which call to reopening Sana'a International Airport before commercial and civil shipping.

Egeland called on stopping the military operations on Yemen as being the main reason of the humanitarian disaster in the country, stressing that the political solution is the only way to end the suffering of the Yemeni people.

HA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
إستشهاد وإصابة ثلاثة مواطنين بغارة لطيران العدوان استهدفت مزرعة مواطن بصعدة
[02/مايو/2017]
مصرع ثلاثة من مرتزقة العدوان بمديرية المصلوب بالجوف
[01/مايو/2017]
مصرع أربعة من مرتزقة العدوان وتدمير آلية عسكرية لهم بصرواح بمأرب
[01/مايو/2017]
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمع لمرتزقة العدوان بمديرية المعافر بتعز
[01/مايو/2017]
انطلاق حملة تغريدات مساء اليوم لكشف جرائم العدوان بحق العمال في اليمن
[01/مايو/2017]
