Some mercenaries killed in Jawf [02/مايو/2017]



JAWF, May 02 (Saba) - A number of Saudi- paid mercenaries were killed on Tuesday when the army and popular forces targeted them in the area of al-Khalifin area of Khab and al-Sha'af district in Jawf province.



The military official told Saba that the engineering unit of the army and popular forces blew up a military armored vehicle of the mercenaries with an improvised explosive device, killing a number of mercenaries were on board.

HA

