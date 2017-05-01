ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 02 - مايو - 2017 الساعة 05:35:45م
قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحقق انتصارات وتكبد العدو ومرتزقته خسائر فادحة
حققت قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية مزيداً من الانتصارات في مختلف جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن ضد العدوان السعودي الأمريكي ومرتزقته وكبدتهم خسائر فادحة في الأرواح والعتاد خلال الساعات الماضية .
اضراب الأسرى الفلسطينيين يدخل يومه السادس عشر.. واستشهاد الأسير المحرر مازن المغربي
دخل إضراب الأسرى المفتوح عن الطعام، اليوم الثلاثاء، يومهم السادس عشر على التوالي ضمن "إضراب الحرية والكرامة" منذ 17 ابريل 2017، وسط تواصل المسيرات والمهرجانات والفعاليات المحلية والدولية التضامنية معهم...
أسعار الذهب تستقر قرب أقل سعر في 3 أسابيع مع تراجع الطلب على الملاذات الآمنة
استقرت أسعار الذهب قرب أدنى مستوياتها في ثلاثة أسابيع اليوم الثلاثاء مع ارتفاع الأسهم وعوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بدعم من الطلب على الأصول العالية المخاطر ووصول الدولار لأعلى مستوياته في 6 أسابيع أمام الين.
محافظ الحديدة يدشن بطولة الصمود للمحافظات لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية 
دشن محافظ الحديدة حسن احمد الهيج ومعه نائب مدير مكتب الشباب والرياضة سرحان قائد  اليوم على شواطى محافظة الحديدة  منافسات بطولة الصمود الاولى  لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية والتي ينظمها إتحاد فرع كرة الطائرة بمحافظة الحديدة  وبإشراف ودعم وزارة الشباب والرياضة.
آخر الأخبار:
إقرار وثيقة سياسة القبول والتسجيل والطاقة الاستيعابية للعام الجامعي القادم
وزير الإتصالات يطلع على سير العمل في إتصالات وبريد منطقة الحديدة وفرع تيليمن
مستوطنون صهاينة يؤدون طقوسا تلمودية في الأقصى والأوقاف الإسلامية تتهم شرطة الإحتلال بالتواطؤ
ندوة بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية للشهيد القائد بالمعهد العالي للعلوم الصحية بعمران
  Local
Army targets mercenaries' gathering Namla valley in Mareb
[02/مايو/2017]
Mareb, May 02 (Saba) - The artillery of the army and the popular forces on Tuesday targeted fortifications of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Namla valley in Hareb-al-Qaramesh in Mareb province.

A military official told Saba that a number of mercenaries were killed and wounded in the artillery bombardment.

He pointed out that the artillery also targeted gatherings of mercenaries behind mountain of Aida in Nehm district, causing direct injuries.
HA
Saba
