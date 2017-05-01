Army targets mercenaries' gathering Namla valley in Mareb [02/مايو/2017]

Mareb, May 02 (Saba) - The artillery of the army and the popular forces on Tuesday targeted fortifications of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Namla valley in Hareb-al-Qaramesh in Mareb province.



A military official told Saba that a number of mercenaries were killed and wounded in the artillery bombardment.



He pointed out that the artillery also targeted gatherings of mercenaries behind mountain of Aida in Nehm district, causing direct injuries.

