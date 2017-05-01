Army shoots Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Najran [02/مايو/2017]

JIZAN, May 02 (Saba) - The army and the popular forces shot dead on Tuesday Saudi soldiers and pounded their fortifications and positions in Jizan, Najran and Aser.



A military official in Jizan told Saba that the sniper unit at the army and popular forces killed three Saudi soldiers at al-Faredha site.



He pointed out that the artillery unit of the army and popular forces had reinforced the enemy fortifications and their gatherings at al-Karas, Malhama and al-Tabah al-Hamrah.



Tens of Saudi soldiers were killed and injured in the attacks.



The official said that a Saudi military vehicle was targeted by a guided missile in al-Tabah al-Hamrah, killing its crew.



The Saudi army artillery was also targeted at Jabal al-Dukhan by the army and popular forces.



He said that the army and popular forces targeted the sites and gatherings of the Saudi army and its mercenaries in Rashha, al-Muharruq, Fawaz, Thur Ain, Abasa area opposite al-Khadra port, al-Shabakah, al-Ash, al-Hammad leadership and Akefah in Najran.



He pointed out that artillery shelling of the army and popular forces targeted the Saudi army and its mercenaries behind of Aleb border crossing and Mustahdath site behind al-Mesyal military center in Aser.



