ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 02 - مايو - 2017 الساعة 05:35:45م
قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية تحقق انتصارات وتكبد العدو ومرتزقته خسائر فادحة
حققت قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية مزيداً من الانتصارات في مختلف جبهات الدفاع عن الوطن ضد العدوان السعودي الأمريكي ومرتزقته وكبدتهم خسائر فادحة في الأرواح والعتاد خلال الساعات الماضية .
اضراب الأسرى الفلسطينيين يدخل يومه السادس عشر.. واستشهاد الأسير المحرر مازن المغربي
دخل إضراب الأسرى المفتوح عن الطعام، اليوم الثلاثاء، يومهم السادس عشر على التوالي ضمن "إضراب الحرية والكرامة" منذ 17 ابريل 2017، وسط تواصل المسيرات والمهرجانات والفعاليات المحلية والدولية التضامنية معهم...
أسعار الذهب تستقر قرب أقل سعر في 3 أسابيع مع تراجع الطلب على الملاذات الآمنة
استقرت أسعار الذهب قرب أدنى مستوياتها في ثلاثة أسابيع اليوم الثلاثاء مع ارتفاع الأسهم وعوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بدعم من الطلب على الأصول العالية المخاطر ووصول الدولار لأعلى مستوياته في 6 أسابيع أمام الين.
محافظ الحديدة يدشن بطولة الصمود للمحافظات لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية 
دشن محافظ الحديدة حسن احمد الهيج ومعه نائب مدير مكتب الشباب والرياضة سرحان قائد  اليوم على شواطى محافظة الحديدة  منافسات بطولة الصمود الاولى  لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية والتي ينظمها إتحاد فرع كرة الطائرة بمحافظة الحديدة  وبإشراف ودعم وزارة الشباب والرياضة.
آخر الأخبار:
إقرار وثيقة سياسة القبول والتسجيل والطاقة الاستيعابية للعام الجامعي القادم
وزير الإتصالات يطلع على سير العمل في إتصالات وبريد منطقة الحديدة وفرع تيليمن
مستوطنون صهاينة يؤدون طقوسا تلمودية في الأقصى والأوقاف الإسلامية تتهم شرطة الإحتلال بالتواطؤ
ندوة بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية للشهيد القائد بالمعهد العالي للعلوم الصحية بعمران
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army shoots Saudi soldiers in Jizan, Najran
[02/مايو/2017]
JIZAN, May 02 (Saba) - The army and the popular forces shot dead on Tuesday Saudi soldiers and pounded their fortifications and positions in Jizan, Najran and Aser.

A military official in Jizan told Saba that the sniper unit at the army and popular forces killed three Saudi soldiers at al-Faredha site.

He pointed out that the artillery unit of the army and popular forces had reinforced the enemy fortifications and their gatherings at al-Karas, Malhama and al-Tabah al-Hamrah.

Tens of Saudi soldiers were killed and injured in the attacks.

The official said that a Saudi military vehicle was targeted by a guided missile in al-Tabah al-Hamrah, killing its crew.

The Saudi army artillery was also targeted at Jabal al-Dukhan by the army and popular forces.

He said that the army and popular forces targeted the sites and gatherings of the Saudi army and its mercenaries in Rashha, al-Muharruq, Fawaz, Thur Ain, Abasa area opposite al-Khadra port, al-Shabakah, al-Ash, al-Hammad leadership and Akefah in Najran.

He pointed out that artillery shelling of the army and popular forces targeted the Saudi army and its mercenaries behind of Aleb border crossing and Mustahdath site behind al-Mesyal military center in Aser.

HA
ٍSaba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مصرع ثلاثة من مرتزقة العدوان بمديرية المصلوب بالجوف
[01/مايو/2017]
مصرع أربعة من مرتزقة العدوان وتدمير آلية عسكرية لهم بصرواح بمأرب
[01/مايو/2017]
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمع لمرتزقة العدوان بمديرية المعافر بتعز
[01/مايو/2017]
انطلاق حملة تغريدات مساء اليوم لكشف جرائم العدوان بحق العمال في اليمن
[01/مايو/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل استهداف المواطنين ومقومات الحياة في عدة محافظات
[01/مايو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by