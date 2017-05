Police arrests two in Baidha [02/مايو/2017]



BAIDHA, May 02 (Saba) - The security services and the popular forces arrested two terrorists who tried to plant an explosive device on the main road in Mokiras district of Baidha province, a security official told Saba on Tuesday.



The official calling on the citizens to cooperate with security services and popular forces for reporting any suspected elements or suspicious movements to protect on the security and stability.





AA

Saba