Army kills dozens of mercenaries in Mokha [02/مايو/2017]



TAIZ, May 02 (Saba) - Dozens of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded in an unique operation carried out Tuesday by the army and popular forces in northern Mokha district of Taiz province.



The national forces hit the mercenaries in northern Nabadhah Mountain, the official added.





AA



Saba