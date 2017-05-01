Security seizes weapon depot in Amran [02/مايو/2017]



AMRAN, May 02 (Saba) – Security services in cooperation with popular forces seized a weapon depot of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in Khamar district of Amran province, a security official told Saba on Tuesday.



The accused were referred to complete the legal proceedings.



The official calling on the citizens to cooperate with security services and popular forces for reporting any suspected elements or suspicious movements to protect on the security and stability.





Eman.M./AA

Saba