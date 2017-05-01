ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الثلاثاء، 02 - مايو - 2017 الساعة 11:24:42ص
مصرع عشرات المرتزقة في عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية بالمخا
أكد مصدر عسكري مصرع العشرات من مرتزقة العدوان السعودي الأمريكي في عمليات نوعية للجيش واللجان الشعبية في مديرية المخا بمحافظة تعز .
اضراب الأسرى الفلسطينيين يدخل يومه السادس عشر.. واستشهاد الأسير المحرر مازن المغربي
دخل إضراب الأسرى المفتوح عن الطعام، اليوم الثلاثاء، يومهم السادس عشر على التوالي ضمن "إضراب الحرية والكرامة" منذ 17 ابريل 2017، وسط تواصل المسيرات والمهرجانات والفعاليات المحلية والدولية التضامنية معهم...
إجتماع برئاسة وزير الصناعة يناقش آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية في المولات التجارية
ناقش إجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر، الملاحظات المقدمة من مالكي المولات حول آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية لموظفي الدولة في القطاعين العام والخاص.
محافظ الحديدة يدشن بطولة الصمود للمحافظات لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية 
دشن محافظ الحديدة حسن احمد الهيج ومعه نائب مدير مكتب الشباب والرياضة سرحان قائد  اليوم على شواطى محافظة الحديدة  منافسات بطولة الصمود الاولى  لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية والتي ينظمها إتحاد فرع كرة الطائرة بمحافظة الحديدة  وبإشراف ودعم وزارة الشباب والرياضة.
آخر الأخبار:
ضبط إرهابيين اثنين حاولا زرع عبوة ناسفة في البيضاء
مستوطنون يهود يؤدون طقوسا تلمودية في الأقصى و"الأوقاف" في القدس تتهم شرطة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بالتواطؤ
انفجار قوي في حي المال في تورونتو الكندية
مجلس اللوردات البريطاني يحذر من سياسة ترامب بالشرق الأوسط
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Security seizes weapon depot in Amran
[02/مايو/2017]

AMRAN, May 02 (Saba) – Security services in cooperation with popular forces seized a weapon depot of the Saudi-paid mercenaries in Khamar district of Amran province, a security official told Saba on Tuesday.

The accused were referred to complete the legal proceedings.

The official calling on the citizens to cooperate with security services and popular forces for reporting any suspected elements or suspicious movements to protect on the security and stability.


Eman.M./AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
مصرع ثلاثة من مرتزقة العدوان بمديرية المصلوب بالجوف
[01/مايو/2017]
مصرع أربعة من مرتزقة العدوان وتدمير آلية عسكرية لهم بصرواح بمأرب
[01/مايو/2017]
قصف مدفعي يستهدف تجمع لمرتزقة العدوان بمديرية المعافر بتعز
[01/مايو/2017]
انطلاق حملة تغريدات مساء اليوم لكشف جرائم العدوان بحق العمال في اليمن
[01/مايو/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل استهداف المواطنين ومقومات الحياة في عدة محافظات
[01/مايو/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by