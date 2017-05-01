US-Saudi fighter jets continue furious raids on citizens' properties [02/مايو/2017]



SANAA, May 02 (Saba) – The US-Saudi fighter jets continued furious strikes on several provinces, targeting properties of citizens over the past hours, a military official told Saba on Tuesday.



Two citizens were killed and four others in Saudi air strike on Al Waz'a'ih junction in Maqbanah district, the Saudi aggression warplanes waged 10 strikes on Hawzan area of Dhubab district and other two on Mawza'a district, as well as a flash bomb on Al Zahary area of Mokha district of Taiz province.



Also, the warplanes launched a strikes on a flock of camels, killing a large number of them in Harib Al Qaramish district of Marib province, the official added.





AA

Saba