آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 01 - مايو - 2017 الساعة 08:07:36م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يزور محافظة ريمة
زار الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى ومعه نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الاقتصادية الدكتور حسين مقبولي ووزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي ووزير الأشغال العامة والطرق المهندس غالب مطلق ووزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات جليدان حمود جليدان اليوم مح
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 28فلسطينيا في الضفة والقطاع والقدس المحتلة ومستوطن يدهس طفلا وسط الخليل
شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ،اليوم الأحد، حملة مداهمة واعتقالات واسعة في صفوف المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة حيث اعتقلت 28 مواطنا في الضفة وقطاع غزة والقدس..
إجتماع برئاسة وزير الصناعة يناقش آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية في المولات التجارية
ناقش إجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر، الملاحظات المقدمة من مالكي المولات حول آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية لموظفي الدولة في القطاعين العام والخاص.
محافظ الحديدة يدشن بطولة الصمود للمحافظات لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية 
دشن محافظ الحديدة حسن احمد الهيج ومعه نائب مدير مكتب الشباب والرياضة سرحان قائد  اليوم على شواطى محافظة الحديدة  منافسات بطولة الصمود الاولى  لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية والتي ينظمها إتحاد فرع كرة الطائرة بمحافظة الحديدة  وبإشراف ودعم وزارة الشباب والرياضة.
تكريم طلاب ومعلمي مدرسة النور حمير في وصاب العالي بذمار
إنتخاب رئيس الإتحاد اليمني للتنس عضوا في المكتب التنفيذي للإتحاد العربي للاسكواش
وكالة الأنباء سبأ تدشن توزيع البطائق السلعية على عدد من موظفي المركز الرئيسي
مؤسسة المياه والصرف الصحي بالحديدة تدشن موقعها الرسمي على شبكة الإنترنت
  Local
President visits Raimah province
[01/مايو/2017] RAIMAH, May 01 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Dr. Hussein Maqboli, Minister of Local Administration Ali al-Qaisi, Minister of Public Works and Roads Eng. Ghaleb Mutlaq and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Julaidan Hamoud Julaidan visited on Monday Raimah province.

The President and his companions accompanying with the governor of Raimah Hassan al-Amri and a number of members of the Parliament and leaders of local councils and directors of executive offices in the province visited a number of areas in the province.

The president and his companions held a meeting with the leaders of the province and its agents and directors of executive offices and social figures and representatives of civil society organizations in the Faculty of Education and Applied Sciences in the province.

They also discussed the damage caused by the US-Saudi aggression warplanes against the people in the province, including the government compound in which the F16 aircraft launched more than 17 raids that destroyed it completely.

The aggression also targeted the national economy and the livelihood of citizens.


HA

Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
انطلاق حملة تغريدات مساء اليوم لكشف جرائم العدوان بحق العمال في اليمن
[01/مايو/2017]
طيران العدوان السعودي يواصل استهداف المواطنين ومقومات الحياة في عدة محافظات
[01/مايو/2017]
مصرع وإصابة عدد من مرتزقة العدوان في كسر محاولة تقدم باتجاه الأربعين بتعز
[30/أبريل/2017]
قبائل مخلاف السُمل بمديرية عتمة بذمار تعلن استمرار النفير العام
[30/أبريل/2017]
قنص جنديين سعوديين وتدمير آلية عسكرية ودك عدد من مواقع العدو بجيزان ونجران
[30/أبريل/2017]
