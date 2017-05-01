President visits Raimah province [01/مايو/2017] RAIMAH, May 01 (Saba) - President of the Supreme Political Council Saleh al-Sammad, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Dr. Hussein Maqboli, Minister of Local Administration Ali al-Qaisi, Minister of Public Works and Roads Eng. Ghaleb Mutlaq and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Julaidan Hamoud Julaidan visited on Monday Raimah province.



The President and his companions accompanying with the governor of Raimah Hassan al-Amri and a number of members of the Parliament and leaders of local councils and directors of executive offices in the province visited a number of areas in the province.



The president and his companions held a meeting with the leaders of the province and its agents and directors of executive offices and social figures and representatives of civil society organizations in the Faculty of Education and Applied Sciences in the province.



They also discussed the damage caused by the US-Saudi aggression warplanes against the people in the province, including the government compound in which the F16 aircraft launched more than 17 raids that destroyed it completely.



The aggression also targeted the national economy and the livelihood of citizens.





