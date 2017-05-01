Police dismantle three bombs in Baidha [01/مايو/2017] BAIDHA, May 01 (Saba) - The security services and the popular committees in Baidha province dismantled on Monday three improvised explosive devices in al-Qaraisha and al-Arash districts of Baidha province.







An official told Saba that the security services and the popular committees found two bombs in al-Dhar area near the main road in the district of al-Qaraisha planted by unknown terrorist elements.







The third improvised explosive device was found nearby the main road in the area of Tabab in al-Arash district, the official said.







The official pointed out that the explosives experts were called to dismantle the bombs.







Investigations to identify those involved in these actions and their seizure are underway, the official said.







HA





Saba