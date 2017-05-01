ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 01 - مايو - 2017 الساعة 08:07:36م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يزور محافظة ريمة
زار الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى ومعه نائب رئيس الوزراء للشؤون الاقتصادية الدكتور حسين مقبولي ووزير الإدارة المحلية علي بن علي القيسي ووزير الأشغال العامة والطرق المهندس غالب مطلق ووزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات جليدان حمود جليدان اليوم مح
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 28فلسطينيا في الضفة والقطاع والقدس المحتلة ومستوطن يدهس طفلا وسط الخليل
شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ،اليوم الأحد، حملة مداهمة واعتقالات واسعة في صفوف المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة حيث اعتقلت 28 مواطنا في الضفة وقطاع غزة والقدس..
إجتماع برئاسة وزير الصناعة يناقش آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية في المولات التجارية
ناقش إجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر، الملاحظات المقدمة من مالكي المولات حول آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية لموظفي الدولة في القطاعين العام والخاص.
محافظ الحديدة يدشن بطولة الصمود للمحافظات لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية 
دشن محافظ الحديدة حسن احمد الهيج ومعه نائب مدير مكتب الشباب والرياضة سرحان قائد  اليوم على شواطى محافظة الحديدة  منافسات بطولة الصمود الاولى  لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية والتي ينظمها إتحاد فرع كرة الطائرة بمحافظة الحديدة  وبإشراف ودعم وزارة الشباب والرياضة.
تكريم طلاب ومعلمي مدرسة النور حمير في وصاب العالي بذمار
إنتخاب رئيس الإتحاد اليمني للتنس عضوا في المكتب التنفيذي للإتحاد العربي للاسكواش
وكالة الأنباء سبأ تدشن توزيع البطائق السلعية على عدد من موظفي المركز الرئيسي
مؤسسة المياه والصرف الصحي بالحديدة تدشن موقعها الرسمي على شبكة الإنترنت
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Police dismantle three bombs in Baidha
[01/مايو/2017] BAIDHA, May 01 (Saba) - The security services and the popular committees in Baidha province dismantled on Monday three improvised explosive devices in al-Qaraisha and al-Arash districts of Baidha province.



An official told Saba that the security services and the popular committees found two bombs in al-Dhar area near the main road in the district of al-Qaraisha planted by unknown terrorist elements.



The third improvised explosive device was found nearby the main road in the area of Tabab in al-Arash district, the official said.



The official pointed out that the explosives experts were called to dismantle the bombs.



Investigations to identify those involved in these actions and their seizure are underway, the official said.



HA


Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
