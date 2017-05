Army hits mercenaries' groups in Taiz [01/مايو/2017]



TAIZ, May 01 (Saba) – The army and popular forces on Monday hit gatherings of US-Saudi-paid mercenaries in the north of Mokha district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba.



The gatherings were hit in Yakhtal area.



Moreover, the national forces bombed military vehicle of the mercenaries in front of Al Thawbany area of Mawza'a district, the official added.





AA



Saba