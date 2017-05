Saudi paid mercenaries killed in Taiz [01/مايو/2017]



TAIZ, May 01 (Saba) – A number of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others wounded when the army and popular forces repelled an attempt to infiltrate toward Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The mercenaries were killed when they tried moving toward Al Arba'ain Street, the official added.





AA

Saba