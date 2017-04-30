Army shoots dead two Saudi soldiers in Jizan [01/مايو/2017]



JIZAN, May 01 (Saba) – The army and popular forces shot dead two Saudi soldiers and hit military sites in Jizan and Najran provinces, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The killed solders were in Al Faraidhah military site and Saudi military vehicle was bombed in the same site of Jizan.



Also, the artillery shelled Saudi soldiers' groups in military sites of Al Ashah and Al Masfawf hilltop in Jizan.



Meanwhile, the artillery national forces also shelled other groups in military sites of Al Talah, Rajla camp and Al Makhrawqa in Najran province, the official added.





