آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 01 - مايو - 2017 الساعة 10:40:30ص
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يهنئ عمال اليمن بمناسبة عيد العمال
هنأ الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى، عمال اليمن بكافة مهنهم الحرفية واليدوية والعاملين بالقطاعين العام والخاص والمختلط وكل العمال من أبناء الشعب اليمني بمناسبة عيد العمال الذي يصادف الأول من شهر مايو.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 28فلسطينيا في الضفة والقطاع والقدس المحتلة ومستوطن يدهس طفلا وسط الخليل
شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ،اليوم الأحد، حملة مداهمة واعتقالات واسعة في صفوف المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة حيث اعتقلت 28 مواطنا في الضفة وقطاع غزة والقدس..
إجتماع برئاسة وزير الصناعة يناقش آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية في المولات التجارية
ناقش إجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر، الملاحظات المقدمة من مالكي المولات حول آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية لموظفي الدولة في القطاعين العام والخاص.
محافظ الحديدة يدشن بطولة الصمود للمحافظات لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية 
دشن محافظ الحديدة حسن احمد الهيج ومعه نائب مدير مكتب الشباب والرياضة سرحان قائد  اليوم على شواطى محافظة الحديدة  منافسات بطولة الصمود الاولى  لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية والتي ينظمها إتحاد فرع كرة الطائرة بمحافظة الحديدة  وبإشراف ودعم وزارة الشباب والرياضة.
مؤسسة وهج الحياة تنفذ حملة توعية حول مخاطر الكبد الوبائي
مصرع عشرة أشخاص جراء فيضانات غرب إندونيسيا
استهداف تجمعات مرتزقة العدوان السعودي وتفجير طقم لهم في تعز
مصرع وإصابة عدد من مرتزقة العدوان في كسر محاولة تقدم باتجاه الأربعين بتعز
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Two citizens killed in Saudi airstrike on Taiz
[01/مايو/2017]

TAIZ, May 01 (Saba) – Two citizens were killed and four others wounded when the US-Saudi warplanes waged a raid on Maqbanah district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.

The strike hit Al Waza'aih junction, killing two the citizens and wounding the other four.

Moreover, the aggression fighter jets hit Khalid camp twice in the same district, and struck Hawzan area of Dhubab district, as well as another one on Al Waza'aih junction in Maqbanah district, the official added.


AA
Saba
