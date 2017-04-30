Two citizens killed in Saudi airstrike on Taiz [01/مايو/2017]



TAIZ, May 01 (Saba) – Two citizens were killed and four others wounded when the US-Saudi warplanes waged a raid on Maqbanah district of Taiz province, a military official told Saba on Monday.



The strike hit Al Waza'aih junction, killing two the citizens and wounding the other four.



Moreover, the aggression fighter jets hit Khalid camp twice in the same district, and struck Hawzan area of Dhubab district, as well as another one on Al Waza'aih junction in Maqbanah district, the official added.





Saba