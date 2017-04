Artillery hits Saudi mercenaries in Mokha [30/أبريل/2017]







TAIZ, April 30 (Saba)- The artillery force of the army and People's committees targeted groups of mercenaries of the Saudi-American aggression north of Al Mokha and around Mafraq Moaza in Taiz governorate.

A military official told Saba that army artillery and people's committees hit the groups and places of mercenaries in the north of Mokha and Mafrak Moaza, achieving direct casualties.





Eman M.-zak

saba