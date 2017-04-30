ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:13:26م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يهنئ عمال اليمن بمناسبة عيد العمال
هنأ الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى، عمال اليمن بكافة مهنهم الحرفية واليدوية والعاملين بالقطاعين العام والخاص والمختلط وكل العمال من أبناء الشعب اليمني بمناسبة عيد العمال الذي يصادف الأول من شهر مايو.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 28فلسطينيا في الضفة والقطاع والقدس المحتلة ومستوطن يدهس طفلا وسط الخليل
شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ،اليوم الأحد، حملة مداهمة واعتقالات واسعة في صفوف المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة حيث اعتقلت 28 مواطنا في الضفة وقطاع غزة والقدس..
إجتماع برئاسة وزير الصناعة يناقش آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية في المولات التجارية
ناقش إجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر، الملاحظات المقدمة من مالكي المولات حول آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية لموظفي الدولة في القطاعين العام والخاص.
محافظ الحديدة يدشن بطولة الصمود للمحافظات لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية 
دشن محافظ الحديدة حسن احمد الهيج ومعه نائب مدير مكتب الشباب والرياضة سرحان قائد  اليوم على شواطى محافظة الحديدة  منافسات بطولة الصمود الاولى  لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية والتي ينظمها إتحاد فرع كرة الطائرة بمحافظة الحديدة  وبإشراف ودعم وزارة الشباب والرياضة.
الكلية البحرية تحتفل بتخرج دورة من مركز التدريب البحري
بدء مهام فريق تطبيق التقويم الوطني لطلبة الصفوف '' ٤ - ٦'' بالحديدة
وزيرة حقوق الإنسان تطلع على أوضاع السجناء بالسجن الحربي
قبائل مخلاف السُمل بمديرية عتمة بذمار تعلن استمرار النفير العام
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Saada governor meets WFP Director
[30/أبريل/2017]

SAADA, Apr 30 (Saba) – Governor of Saada Mohammad Jabber Awadh met on Sunday with the World Food Programme Director (WFP) Stephen Anderson in Yemen, to discuss the humanitarian and food aid in the province.

At the meeting, the governor said that the Saudi aggression and sea, land and air blockade have caused humanitarian disaster and food crisis in Yemen, noting more than 8000 citizens in the province need urgent food and medicine supplies.

For his part, the WFP director affirmed that the program is to continue to provide the humanitarian assistance in the province.


AA-Zak
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
[30/أبريل/2017]
قنص جنديين سعوديين وتدمير آلية عسكرية ودك عدد من مواقع العدو بجيزان ونجران
[30/أبريل/2017]
إستهداف تجمعات لمرتزقة العدوان في وادي الربيعة بمديرية صرواح بمأرب
[30/أبريل/2017]
طيران العدوان يستهدف بغارة قطيع من الأبل بمديرية حريب القراميش بمأرب
[30/أبريل/2017]
إستشهاد مواطنين اثنين وإصابة أربعة آخرين بغارة لطيران العدوان على الوازعية بتعز
[30/أبريل/2017]
