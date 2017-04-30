Saada governor meets WFP Director [30/أبريل/2017]



SAADA, Apr 30 (Saba) – Governor of Saada Mohammad Jabber Awadh met on Sunday with the World Food Programme Director (WFP) Stephen Anderson in Yemen, to discuss the humanitarian and food aid in the province.



At the meeting, the governor said that the Saudi aggression and sea, land and air blockade have caused humanitarian disaster and food crisis in Yemen, noting more than 8000 citizens in the province need urgent food and medicine supplies.



For his part, the WFP director affirmed that the program is to continue to provide the humanitarian assistance in the province.





