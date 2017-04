Army attacks mercenaries in Jawf [30/أبريل/2017]

JAWF, Apr 30 (Saba) – The army and popular forces launched an attack on the sites of Saudi aggression-paid mercenaries in Maslub and Maton districts of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The operation killed and wounding 18 of the mercenaries in Safar Al Hanaia area of Maton district and Sadah area of Maslub district, the official added.





AA

Saba