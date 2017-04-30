ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 06:28:43م
النائب العام يوجه بالإفراج عن 30 موقوفا في سجن البحث الجنائي بأمانة العاصمة
وجه النائب العام عبدالعزيز البغدادي بالإفراج عن 30 سجيناً من الموقوفين على ذمة قضايا لم يبت في شأنها خلال المدة المحددة وذلك في إطار تنفيذ النزول الميداني للجنة الأمنية لرعاية السجون.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 28فلسطينيا في الضفة والقطاع والقدس المحتلة ومستوطن يدهس طفلا وسط الخليل
شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ،اليوم الأحد، حملة مداهمة واعتقالات واسعة في صفوف المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة حيث اعتقلت 28 مواطنا في الضفة وقطاع غزة والقدس..
إجتماع برئاسة وزير الصناعة يناقش آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية في المولات التجارية
ناقش إجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر، الملاحظات المقدمة من مالكي المولات حول آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية لموظفي الدولة في القطاعين العام والخاص.
محافظ الحديدة يدشن بطولة الصمود للمحافظات لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية 
دشن محافظ الحديدة حسن احمد الهيج ومعه نائب مدير مكتب الشباب والرياضة سرحان قائد  اليوم على شواطى محافظة الحديدة  منافسات بطولة الصمود الاولى  لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية والتي ينظمها إتحاد فرع كرة الطائرة بمحافظة الحديدة  وبإشراف ودعم وزارة الشباب والرياضة.
كوريا الجنوبية تؤكد أنها لن تتحمل تكاليف نشر منظومة (ثاد) الأمريكية على أراضيها
إجراءات إستلام وتسليم المنطقة العسكرية الرابعة بين السلف والخلف
تدشين المخيم الطبي المجاني لعلاج حميات الأطفال بمديرية المراوعة بالحديدة
تدشين إمتحانات الفصل الدراسي الثاني بكلية التربية والعلوم بريمة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
US-Saudi warplanes hit citizens' properties in several provinces
[30/أبريل/2017]

SANAA, Apr 30 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets continued fierce strikes in targeting citizens' properties in different provinces over the past hours, a military official told Saba on Sunday.
The warplanes waged three strikes on Hawzan area of Dhubab district and two others on Mawaz'a district of Taiz province, as well as other two on international air port in Sanaa province.

Moreover, the Saudi artillery and missile shelling hit Al Sheikh, Amar areas of Monabah district and various areas of Razah district, meanwhile, the warplanes launched five raids on the different areas in Dhaher district of Saada province.


AA
Saba
