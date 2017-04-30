US-Saudi warplanes hit citizens' properties in several provinces [30/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, Apr 30 (Saba) – The US-backed Saudi aggression fighter jets continued fierce strikes in targeting citizens' properties in different provinces over the past hours, a military official told Saba on Sunday.

The warplanes waged three strikes on Hawzan area of Dhubab district and two others on Mawaz'a district of Taiz province, as well as other two on international air port in Sanaa province.



Moreover, the Saudi artillery and missile shelling hit Al Sheikh, Amar areas of Monabah district and various areas of Razah district, meanwhile, the warplanes launched five raids on the different areas in Dhaher district of Saada province.





AA

Saba