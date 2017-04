Army hits mercenaries in Jawf [30/أبريل/2017]



JAWF, Apr 30 (Saba) – Many of Saudi-paid mercenaries were killed and others injured when the army and popular forces bombed two military vehicles in Khabu and Sha'af district of Jawf province, a military official told Saba on Sunday.



The mercenaries, as well as their military vehicles, were hit in Hurab valley area.





AA



Saba