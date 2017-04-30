ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:13:26م
رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى يهنئ عمال اليمن بمناسبة عيد العمال
هنأ الأخ صالح الصماد رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى، عمال اليمن بكافة مهنهم الحرفية واليدوية والعاملين بالقطاعين العام والخاص والمختلط وكل العمال من أبناء الشعب اليمني بمناسبة عيد العمال الذي يصادف الأول من شهر مايو.
الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يعتقل 28فلسطينيا في الضفة والقطاع والقدس المحتلة ومستوطن يدهس طفلا وسط الخليل
شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ،اليوم الأحد، حملة مداهمة واعتقالات واسعة في صفوف المواطنين الفلسطينيين في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة حيث اعتقلت 28 مواطنا في الضفة وقطاع غزة والقدس..
إجتماع برئاسة وزير الصناعة يناقش آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية في المولات التجارية
ناقش إجتماع بصنعاء اليوم برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة عبده محمد بشر، الملاحظات المقدمة من مالكي المولات حول آلية التعامل بالبطاقة السلعية لموظفي الدولة في القطاعين العام والخاص.
محافظ الحديدة يدشن بطولة الصمود للمحافظات لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية 
دشن محافظ الحديدة حسن احمد الهيج ومعه نائب مدير مكتب الشباب والرياضة سرحان قائد  اليوم على شواطى محافظة الحديدة  منافسات بطولة الصمود الاولى  لكرة الطائرة الشاطئية والتي ينظمها إتحاد فرع كرة الطائرة بمحافظة الحديدة  وبإشراف ودعم وزارة الشباب والرياضة.
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Stopping aggression war, reopening Sanaa airport is first step for peace - spokesman
[30/أبريل/2017]


SANAA, April 30 (Saba) – A Foreign Ministry spokesman said Sunday stopping the aggression war and opening Sanaa airport is the shortest way to build confidence for peace talks.

The official said the threat by the aggression Saudi state against Hodeida port city is unacceptable.

"The Yemenis at the time they are seeking peace they are also able to defend their land and defeat the aggressors," said the spokesman.


MONA.M-Zak

