SANAA, April 30 (Saba) – A Foreign Ministry spokesman said Sunday stopping the aggression war and opening Sanaa airport is the shortest way to build confidence for peace talks.



The official said the threat by the aggression Saudi state against Hodeida port city is unacceptable.



"The Yemenis at the time they are seeking peace they are also able to defend their land and defeat the aggressors," said the spokesman.





MONA.M-Zak



