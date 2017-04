FM tasked to run ministry of planning and Int'l cooperation [29/أبريل/2017]



SANAA, April 29 (Saba) – A cabinet decree No. 36 for 2017 was issued tasking Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf to run the ministry of planning and international cooperation.



The decree was published in the official gazette on Saturday.







Reem K./Zak

Saba