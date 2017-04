Artillery hits Saudi soldiers in Jizan [29/أبريل/2017]



JIZAN, April 29 (Saba) - A number of Saudi enemy soldiers were killed in an ambush set by units of the army and the popular committees in the center of Oujba area, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The attack took place on Friday, which also destroyed a Saudi military vehicle.



Meanwhile, the official said the snipers units of the army gunned down a Saudi soldier in Al Faredh site.





Reem K./Zak

Saba