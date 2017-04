Ballistic Missile bombs Saudi military base in Jizan [29/أبريل/2017]



JIZAN, April 29 (Saba) - The army's rocketry forces and popular committees fired a ballistic missile, Kaher M2, on the Saudi main military base in Jizan province overnight, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The missile attack that reached deep inside Saudi territories, killed dozens of Saudi troops and their mercenaries, as well as caused heavy damage and losses in the base.





Reem K./ZaK

Saba