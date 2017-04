Artillery bombardment kill scores of Saudi-paid mercenaries in Marib [29/أبريل/2017]



MARIB, April 29 (Saba) – The Army artillery and people's committees hit US-backed Saudi-paid mercenaries in central province of Marib, killing scores of them, a military official told Saba on Saturday.



The attack took place in Rabea Valley east of Serwah district on Friday.





