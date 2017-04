11 mercenaries killed in Marib [27/أبريل/2017]



MARIB, Apr 27 (Saba) – The army and popular force on Thursday killed 11 Saudi-paid mercenaries, including top commander in Serwah district of Marib province, a military official told Saba.



The top mercenary commander Abdullah Rawaishad, who appointed as leader to the 3rd battalion in 81st brigade by Saudi aggression coalition, was killed with ten of his companions in the operation, the official added.





Saba