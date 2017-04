Army kills two Saudi soldiers in Asir [27/أبريل/2017]



ASIR, Apr 27 (Saba) – The army and popular forces killed two Saudi soldiers and bombed a military vehicle in Asir province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



The soldiers, with a military vehicle, was hit in Al Rabu'eh area. Also, the national forces fired Katyusha missiles on Al Hajar camp.



Meanwhile, the artillery forces shelled Al Montazah military site in Al Khubah, the official added.

AA

Saba