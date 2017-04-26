Many of Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan [27/أبريل/2017]



JIZAN, Apr 27 (Saba) – Many of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded in missile and artillery shelling carried out by the army and popular forces in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.



Moreover, the national forces bombed a number of Saudi bulldozers and military vehicles in the shelling in Al Qafal village of Al Khubah area.



Meanwhile, the missile forces fire on Saudi soldiers' groups in Atar camp, hitting the target directly, the official added.





AA

Saba