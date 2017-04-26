ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 26 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 11:28:50م
مجلس النواب يوجه رسالة إلى الأمين العام الأمم المتحدة (مصحح)
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعماله للفترة الثالثة من الدورة الأولى لدور الإنعقاد السنوي الـ 12 اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي .
مجلس الأمن يصوت غدًا على قرار يخص الصراع حول الصحراء الغربية
يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي يوم غدٍ الخميس على قرار يهدف الى دعم مبادرة الأمم المتحدة لاستئناف المحادثات في الصراع المستمر منذ عقود حول الصحراء الغربية.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب بعد الجولة الأولى من الانتخابات الفرنسية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع استمرار ميل المستثمرين للأصول المحفوفة بمخاطر أكبر في أعقاب إعلان نتيجة الجولة الأولى من انتخابات الرئاسة الفرنسية مطلع الأسبوع لكن المخاوف المرتبطة بشبه الجزيرة الكورية...
الوحدة يفوز على الاتحاد ويعتلي صدارة المجموعة الثانية لبطولة كأس الوحدة
اعتلى فريق وحدة صنعاء صدارة المجموعة الثانية مؤقتاً لبطولة كأس الوحدة اليمنية لكرة القدم، إثر فوزه العريض على ضيفه اتحاد إب بخمسة أهداف مقابل هدفين في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم بافتتاح الجولة الرابعة من المسابقة التي ينظمها نادي 22 مايو بصنعاء.
وكيل وزارة التربية يتفقد ورشة إنتاج المقاعد المدرسية بمكتب التربية بذمار
مناقشة الجوانب المتعلقة بتنظيم حركة السير وتخفيف الإزدحام بمدينة إب
وزارة حقوق الإنسان تعبر عن اسفها لتغييب الأسباب الحقيقية للكارثة الإنسانية باليمن بمؤتمر المانحين
مقتل جنديين سعوديين وإعطاب آليتين عسكريتين بعسير
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Many of Saudi soldiers killed in Jizan
[27/أبريل/2017]

JIZAN, Apr 27 (Saba) – Many of Saudi soldiers were killed and others wounded in missile and artillery shelling carried out by the army and popular forces in Jizan province, a military official told Saba on Thursday.

Moreover, the national forces bombed a number of Saudi bulldozers and military vehicles in the shelling in Al Qafal village of Al Khubah area.

Meanwhile, the missile forces fire on Saudi soldiers' groups in Atar camp, hitting the target directly, the official added.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
