Army targets Saudi sites in Najran [26/أبريل/2017] NAJRAN, April 26 (Saba) - The rocket and artillery force of the army and Popular forces on Wednesday pounded a number of positions and gatherings of the Saudi army in Najran.



A military official told Saba that the rocket and artillery force hit al-Fawaz Saudi site with a number of rockets and artillery shells, which led to the burning of an arms depot at the site.



The official pointed out that the army and the Popular forces targeted al-Dhaba'a camp, causing direct injuries.



The official said that the artillery of the army and the popular forces targeted the Saudi army and mercenaries at the site of Dhu-al-Ain with a number of missiles, causing direct casualties at their ranks.



HA



Saba