ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأربعاء، 26 - أبريل - 2017 الساعة 07:28:34م
مجلس النواب يوجه رسالة إلى الأمين العام الأمم المتحدة
واصل مجلس النواب عقد جلسات أعماله للفترة الثالثة من الدورة الأولى لدور الإنعقاد السنوي الـ 12 اليوم برئاسة رئيس المجلس الأخ يحيى علي الراعي .
مجلس الأمن يصوت غدًا على قرار يخص الصراع حول الصحراء الغربية
يصوت مجلس الأمن الدولي يوم غدٍ الخميس على قرار يهدف الى دعم مبادرة الأمم المتحدة لاستئناف المحادثات في الصراع المستمر منذ عقود حول الصحراء الغربية.
انخفاض أسعار الذهب بعد الجولة الأولى من الانتخابات الفرنسية
انخفضت أسعار الذهب اليوم الثلاثاء مع استمرار ميل المستثمرين للأصول المحفوفة بمخاطر أكبر في أعقاب إعلان نتيجة الجولة الأولى من انتخابات الرئاسة الفرنسية مطلع الأسبوع لكن المخاوف المرتبطة بشبه الجزيرة الكورية...
وزير الشباب يكرم منتخب الفروسية لتألقه في البطولة الدولية لالتقاط الاوتاد بعُمان
كرم وزير الشباب والرياضة حسن محمد زيد اليوم في نادي بلقيس بصنعاء أبطال المنتخب الوطني للفروسية الحاصل على المركز الرابع بالبطولة الدولية الشاطئية الأولى لالتقاط الأوتاد التي أقيمت بسلطنة عمان خلال الفترة 9 - 13 مارس الماضي بمشاركة منتخبات 7 دول.
آخر الأخبار:
السلطات الإسبانية توقف مصريا وإسبانيا يشتبه بارتباطهما بتنظيم ''داعش''
تدمير جرافات وآليات ومصرع وإصابة عدد من جنود الجيش السعودي بجيزان
وكيل محافظة المحويت يلتقي رئيس البعثة الفرعية للجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر
تكريم معلمات وطالبات مدرسة عذبان بمديرية الحوك بالحديدة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army targets al-Muntazah site in Jizan, al-Hajer camp in Aser
[26/أبريل/2017] JIZAN, April 26 (Saba) - The army and the Popular forces targeted on Wednesday al-Muntazah site in Jizan and the Al-Hajar camp in Aser.

A military official told Saba that the artillery of the army and the popular committees had hit the Muntazah site in Jizan, causing direct injuries.

The source pointed out that the missile force of the army and the Popular forces targeted the camp of Al-Hajer in Aser, leaving losses at the enemy ranks.
HA

Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
تدمير جرافات وآليات ومصرع وإصابة عدد من جنود الجيش السعودي بجيزان
[26/أبريل/2017]
وقفة إحتجاجية بمديرية يريم بإب للتنديد بإستمرار العدوان
[26/أبريل/2017]
أبناء مديرية الدريهمي بالحديدة يعلنون النفير العام في مواجهة العدوان
[26/أبريل/2017]
العدوان السعودي يواصل ارتكاب الجرائم خلال الساعات الماضية
[26/أبريل/2017]
وزير النقل يؤكد تعرض ميناء الحديدة لحصار بحري خانق من قبل العدوان السعودي
[25/أبريل/2017]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2017، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by