Army targets al-Muntazah site in Jizan, al-Hajer camp in Aser [26/أبريل/2017] JIZAN, April 26 (Saba) - The army and the Popular forces targeted on Wednesday al-Muntazah site in Jizan and the Al-Hajar camp in Aser.



A military official told Saba that the artillery of the army and the popular committees had hit the Muntazah site in Jizan, causing direct injuries.



The source pointed out that the missile force of the army and the Popular forces targeted the camp of Al-Hajer in Aser, leaving losses at the enemy ranks.

HA



Saba