Army, popular committees kill, wound number of enemy Saudi soldiers in Jizan [26/أبريل/2017]



JIZAN, April 26 (Saba) – The army and popular committees killed a number of Saudi soldiers in Jizan, a military official told Saba on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the Snipers Units of the army gunned down two Saudi solders separately in Ghawiyah and Karis areas.



The official said the missile forces and artillery of the army and popular committees targeted Al-Shabakah and Al-Mdabrat military sites, which caused huge fire in the targeted sites and killed, wounded a number of Saudi soldiers.



Missile forces also launched a ballistic missile, Zilzal 1, on the mercenaries' gathering in north of Medi border desert.







Reem K./Zak

